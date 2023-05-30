Pinterest Names Julia Brau Donnelly CFO

(RTTNews) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) Tuesday announced the appointment of Julia Brau Donnelly as Chief Financial Officer.

Donnelly will be joining as a member of Pinterest's executive team and report directly to CEO, Bill Ready.

As CFO at Pinterest, Julia will be responsible for financial management of the company, including leading the Accounting, Finance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations and Workplace teams. She will also lead the company's planning processes as well as partner with the executive team to drive Pinterest's next stage of growth.

Julia joins Pinterest from Wayfair, where she was most recently Vice President and Global Head of Finance and Accounting.

"Julia is a strategic, disciplined and highly regarded leader with an impressive background leading all aspects of finance within an innovative, high growth public company. Her deep experience across e-commerce, media and technology is an ideal fit for our next chapter at Pinterest. We look forward to Julia's leadership as we continue the positive momentum of our business." — Bill Ready, CEO

Julia will start at Pinterest on June 20th and will be taking on the role from Todd Morgenfeld. As previously announced, Todd will transition from Pinterest to pursue new career opportunities on July 1st.

