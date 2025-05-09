Pinterest: Growing in All the Right Ways

Here's our initial take on Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $740 million $855 million 16% Beat Earnings per share (adjusted) $0.17 $0.23 35% Missed Monthly active users (MAUs) 518 million 570 million 0.1 Beat Average revenue per user (ARPU) $1.46 $1.52 5% n/a

Excellent User Growth in a Seasonally Weak Quarter

Pinterest entered 2025 with excellent momentum, having reported exceptional user monetization and its highest active user base ever. So it is fair to say that expectations were rather high going into this report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Well, Pinterest handily beat expectations on the top line, growing revenue 16% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in a little light, but the overall growth of the business is the real story here.

Looking beyond the headline numbers, one of the most glaring statistics is that Pinterest finished the first quarter with 570 million monthly active users, up 10% year over year.

On the revenue side, Pinterest generated $1.52 per active user during the seasonally weak first quarter, 5% more than a year ago. However, the non-U.S. parts of the user base, which make up 82% of the total and are in the earlier stages of monetization, fared much better. Pinterest's Europe and "rest of world" subsets grew average revenue per user (ARPU) by 17% and 29%, respectively, year over year.

Finally, the company did a great job with cost controls, with most expense categories growing significantly slower than the 16% revenue growth rate. Pinterest generated a 20% adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin for the quarter, a 300-basis-point improvement from the first quarter of last year.

Immediate Market Reaction

Unsurprisingly, the immediate market reaction to Pinterest's earnings was a positive one. As of 4:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, about 15 minutes after the earnings release, Pinterest was trading higher by about 11%.

However, keep in mind that this reaction was before management's conference call, which was scheduled for later in the afternoon. It was clearly stated in the earnings report that "we intend to provide further details on our outlook during the conference call," so the stock could certainly move in one direction or another depending on what was said.

What to Watch

Looking ahead, Pinterest anticipates another strong quarter, guiding for $970 million in revenue at the midpoint of the range, significantly higher than the $960.2 million consensus. Keep in mind that the first quarter is seasonally the weakest of the year for Pinterest's business, so this quarter should definitely be the low-water mark.

As the year goes on, I'm watching to see whether the company can sustain 10% year-over-year user growth and can continue to more effectively monetize its non-U.S. users. If it can keep all of these metrics moving in the right direction while keeping expenses under control, Pinterest could have more upside potential ahead of it.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Pinterest right now?

Before you buy stock in Pinterest, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Pinterest wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $617,181!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $719,371!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 163% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.