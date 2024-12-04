Pinnacle West upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc upgraded Pinnacle West (PNW) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $101 price target The firm sees the Arizona regulatory environment improving structurally going forward. In addition, the state is well positioned to capitalize on the data economy and industrial load growth, as well as positive population trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

