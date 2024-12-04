Pinnacle West upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc upgraded Pinnacle West (PNW) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $101 price target The firm sees the Arizona regulatory environment improving structurally going forward. In addition, the state is well positioned to capitalize on the data economy and industrial load growth, as well as positive population trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PNW:
- Pinnacle West price target lowered to $81 from $82 at Morgan Stanley
- Roku, Robinhood upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Pinnacle West downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
- Pinnacle West Highlights Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges
- Pinnacle West Capital Reports Steady Q3 Financial Performance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.