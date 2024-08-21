Pinnacle West (PNW) Rides on Investments & Renewable Portfolio

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity from coal, nuclear, gas, oil and solar. The company’s ongoing capital investments to clean its generation portfolio, fortify infrastructure and increase production will likely boost its performance.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to strict regulations and unfavorable weather conditions.

Tailwinds

PNW has been expanding its operations through strategic acquisitions. It has a capital plan of $6 billion for 2024-2026. The company expects transmission investments of nearly $1.2 billion during the same period.



The ongoing investment and planned future investment should assist the company in cleaning its systems and making its services affordable and reliable to its customers. PNW continues to focus on enhancing its renewable capacity. During 2024-2026, the company expects to invest nearly $2.2 billion to boost clean power generation.



The company’s Metro Phoenix service region continues to witness solid growth in commercial activities. It expects new investments and the establishment of businesses to increase demand for its services. PNW expects the development of new data centers in the region to create demand for 640 megawatts of electricity by 2035.

Headwinds

The company, along with its subsidiaries, is subject to numerous environmental laws and regulations and changes, or liabilities under, existing or new laws and regulations. The cost of complying with new regulations could increase the cost of operations, while failure to meet the same might adversely impact its business.



Demand for electricity in the service territories historically peaks during the summer and winter months. Mild weather conditions are likely to result in lower power sales, which may lead to decreased revenues, earnings and cash flow.

Price Performance

Shares of PNW have risen 11.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

