News & Insights

Stocks

Pinnacle Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

November 12, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd, decreasing its voting power from 11.97% to 10.85%. This change in substantial holdings may influence investor perceptions and future market dynamics for Domino’s. Stakeholder interest and shifts in company ownership remain pivotal for the company’s strategic decisions and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:DMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.