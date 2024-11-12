Pinnacle Reduces Stake in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd, decreasing its voting power from 11.97% to 10.85%. This change in substantial holdings may influence investor perceptions and future market dynamics for Domino’s. Stakeholder interest and shifts in company ownership remain pivotal for the company’s strategic decisions and stock performance.

