Pinnacle Minerals Refocuses Strategy for Growth

October 28, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (AU:PIM) has released an update.

Pinnacle Minerals Ltd is refocusing its efforts on core exploration projects and has made strategic shifts in its operations, including restructuring its board. The company is actively interpreting geophysical data at its Adina East Lithium Project and seeking partners for its Capel project, boasting a secure financial position with AU $1.0 million in cash. These changes aim to position Pinnacle for growth and exploration of new opportunities in the minerals sector.

