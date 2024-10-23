Pinnacle Investment Increases Stake in HUB24

HUB24 Limited (AU:HUB) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its stake in HUB24 Limited, boosting its voting power from 10.12% to 11.13%. This change signifies Pinnacle’s growing influence in the company, potentially impacting HUB24’s strategic direction. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could lead to shifts in HUB24’s market positioning.

