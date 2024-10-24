News & Insights

Stocks

Pinnacle Boosts Stake in Lovisa Holdings

October 24, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited has increased its voting power in Lovisa Holdings Ltd from 5.01% to 6.11%, marking a notable change in their stake. This shift highlights Pinnacle’s growing interest in Lovisa, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:LOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.