Ping An Healthcare Plans Board Meeting on Dividend

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 14, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a dividend payment. Investors and shareholders are advised to stay cautious as the decision is yet to be finalized. This announcement may influence the company’s stock movements, making it a point of interest for market watchers.

