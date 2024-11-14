Ping An Healthcare Offers Special Dividend Amidst Takeover Talks

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (HK:1833) has released an update.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company has proposed a special dividend of HK$9.7 per share, offering shareholders the option to receive the dividend in cash or new shares. This move might increase Glorious Peace’s shareholding and trigger a mandatory offer if the dividend is approved. The company’s shares and options under the Employee Incentive Scheme are currently in focus due to Takeovers Code considerations.

For further insights into HK:1833 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.