Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (HK:1833) has released an update.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company has proposed a special dividend of HK$9.7 per share, offering shareholders the option to receive the dividend in cash or new shares. This move might increase Glorious Peace’s shareholding and trigger a mandatory offer if the dividend is approved. The company’s shares and options under the Employee Incentive Scheme are currently in focus due to Takeovers Code considerations.
