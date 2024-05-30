Pinetree Capital Confirms New Board Members

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) has released an update.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. has successfully concluded its annual general meeting, with all proposed directors being elected by a majority of shareholder votes, as detailed in the company’s April 10, 2024 management information circular. Shareholders approved all items on the agenda, with the election results indicating strong support for the nominated board members. Pinetree, a tech-focused investment and merchant banking firm, continues its strategic direction under this newly ratified leadership.

