Pinestone Capital Extends Loan Agreement with Daying

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Ltd has announced an extension on a loan agreement with Daying Global Limited, maintaining the loan’s principal amount at HK$16,500,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum. The repayment date has been pushed to January 19, 2025, while other conditions remain unchanged. This move qualifies as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

