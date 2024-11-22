News & Insights

Stocks

Pinestone Capital Enters Digital Asset Joint Venture

November 22, 2024 — 07:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pinestone Capital Ltd has announced a joint venture with a partner to establish a company focused on digital assets in virtual real estate and decentralized finance, with a total capital of HK$25 million. Pinestone will hold a 40% stake, contributing HK$10 million, while the partner will hold 60%, contributing HK$15 million. This move is a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its significant financial implications.

For further insights into HK:0804 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.