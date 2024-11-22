Pinestone Capital Enters Digital Asset Joint Venture

Pinestone Capital Ltd (HK:0804) has released an update.

Pinestone Capital Ltd has announced a joint venture with a partner to establish a company focused on digital assets in virtual real estate and decentralized finance, with a total capital of HK$25 million. Pinestone will hold a 40% stake, contributing HK$10 million, while the partner will hold 60%, contributing HK$15 million. This move is a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules due to its significant financial implications.

