Pineapple Energy announces two additional commercial solar installations

Pineapple Energy (PEGY) announced that work will soon be commencing on two new commercial contracts for solar projects on Long Island. The work will be performed under contract for facilities within the arts & entertainment and consumer retail sectors and is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. In terms of renewable energy production, generation across the two distinct sites is expected to yield a total of 87 kW of clean energy across a total of 176 rooftop modules.

