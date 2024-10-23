News & Insights

PIMCO Canada Announces Monthly Fund Distributions

October 23, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund Trust Units (TSE:PGI.UN) has released an update.

PIMCO Canada Corp. has declared monthly distributions for its closed-end funds, which will be paid on November 15, 2024. Investors can opt for a distribution reinvestment plan to reinvest their earnings. PIMCO remains a global leader in active fixed income management, offering varied investment opportunities.

