News & Insights

Stocks

Pilot Energy’s Partner Secures Funding for Clean Energy Project

November 14, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pilot Energy Limited (AU:PGY) has released an update.

Pilot Energy Limited’s partner in the Korean Consortium, Korea Southern Power Co., has secured approximately A$2.2 million from the Korea Export-Import Bank to fund a feasibility study for the Mid West Clean Energy Project. This development marks a significant step in Pilot Energy’s move towards diversifying into carbon management and clean energy production. The project aims to transform existing oil operations into a CO2 storage facility, highlighting a pivotal shift in the company’s strategy.

For further insights into AU:PGY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.