Pilot Energy’s Partner Secures Funding for Clean Energy Project

Pilot Energy Limited’s partner in the Korean Consortium, Korea Southern Power Co., has secured approximately A$2.2 million from the Korea Export-Import Bank to fund a feasibility study for the Mid West Clean Energy Project. This development marks a significant step in Pilot Energy’s move towards diversifying into carbon management and clean energy production. The project aims to transform existing oil operations into a CO2 storage facility, highlighting a pivotal shift in the company’s strategy.

