Pilot Corporation Expands in ASEAN with New Subsidiary

November 01, 2024 — 03:24 am EDT

Pilot Corporation (JP:7846) has released an update.

Pilot Corporation has established a new subsidiary, PT Pilot Pen South East Asia, in Jakarta, Indonesia, to strengthen its market presence in the ASEAN region. This strategic move aims to enhance its sales network and production systems, aiming for a leading position in the global writing instruments market. The financial impact on the company’s results for the current fiscal year is expected to be minimal.

