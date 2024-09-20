Pilgrim's Pride Stock Trading at a P/E Multiple of 9X: Time to Buy?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, which is far below the Zacks Food - Meat Products industry and S&P 500 averages. Pilgrim's Pride’s forward 12-month P/E ratio sits at 9.03, lower than the industry’s average of 15.33 and the S&P 500’s average of 21.48. The discounted valuation signals that the market might be underestimating the company’s growth prospects, creating an opportunity for better-than-anticipated performance.



PPC stock is trading at a discount relative to industry peers such as Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN and Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, enhancing its appeal as a value investment in the meat products space. With a Value Score of A, Pilgrim's Pride stands out as a compelling investment, indicating an appealing risk-reward profile for investors seeking significant returns.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim's Pride stock has shown remarkable growth year-to-date (YTD), soaring 56.4% since the beginning of 2024, outpacing the industry’s growth of 14.3%. In comparison, the Zacks Consumer Staple sector and the S&P 500 have recorded rises of 9.7% and 17.8%, respectively, during the same timeframe. The underlying factors driving PPC’s success are rooted in its strategic approach to portfolio diversification, which emphasizes branded products and key partnerships with customers. The company’s strong performance underscores its potential for continued growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators also favor PPC’s performance, as the stock trades above both its 100-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling strong upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength demonstrates positive market sentiment and confidence in the company's financial health and prospects.

PPC Stock Trades Above 100 and 200-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPC’s Strategic Diversification and Strong Partnerships

Pilgrim's Pride’s portfolio diversification strategies, mainly its focus on branded offerings and strategic customer partnerships, have been driving growth. The company's strategic investments in its U.S. and Mexican operations, including new facilities and expanded capacities, support growth and operational excellence. The company is increasing production at new facilities, including the Douglas site in South Georgia, while also expanding protein conversion capacity at the Sumter location. These initiatives are aimed at boosting production capabilities and supporting a diverse product mix to meet rising market demands.

Pilgrim’s Pride’s focus on key customers is a pathway for refining its portfolio and creating competitive advantages over its peers. Targeted marketing and branding efforts are enhancing these partnerships, allowing PPC to collaborate closely with major customers on promotional activities and innovative products that boost sales and expand market share.



The company’s emphasis on branded offerings, particularly successful lines like Just Bare and Pilgrim’s, has effectively captured consumer interest and increased its market presence. Its diversified portfolio, which includes value-added and prepared foods, is strategically designed to meet changing consumer preferences and encourage steady growth. These comprehensive strategies, focusing on expansion, cost management and customer-centric marketing, effectively support long-term growth objectives.

Foodservice Sector Driving PPC’s Growth

Pilgrim’s Pride is capitalizing on the growing foodservice industry, similar to Sysco Corporation SYY. In second-quarter 2024, PPC’s foodservice distribution channel experienced continued growth in both commercial and non-commercial subchannels, with increased volume and revenues. The commercial distribution segment saw significant dollar growth as rising fresh wholesale prices were successfully passed on to operators. The quick-service restaurant (QSR) category contributed to volume growth, reflecting consumer demand for affordable meal options. The non-commercial distribution segment showed steady growth due to heightened business and industry activity. This expansion highlights the company's effective strategies and strong market positioning within the foodservice sector.

PPC’s Earnings Growth Potential

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pilgrim's Pride’s third-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings per share reflects year-over-year growth of 120.7% and 183.4%, respectively. This anticipated growth reinforces the potential for impressive performance, further attracting investor interest.

Should You Add PPC Stock to Your Portfolio?

Pilgrim's Pride is well-positioned in the expanding chicken protein market, leveraging a strategic approach to portfolio diversification that emphasizes branded products and key customer partnerships. This focus enhances revenue potential and strengthens its competitive edge. With a low valuation, strong technical indicators and impressive earnings growth prospects, PPC represents a compelling investment opportunity in the meat products industry. Investors should consider adding PPC stock to their portfolios, given its solid foundation and robust growth trajectory. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



