Is Pilgrim's Pride Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell at a P/E Multiple of 9.3X?

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.32, which is lower than the industry average of 15.96 and the broader Zacks Consumer Staple sector's 17.92. The company is also trading below the S&P 500's P/E ratio of 22.22. This valuation indicates that PPC stock may be undervalued relative to its peers, presenting a compelling investment opportunity for value-focused investors.



PPC stock is trading at a discount compared to peers like Hormel Foods Corporation HRL and Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, positioning it as an appealing value investment in the meat products industry. Pilgrim's Pride’s Value Score of A reinforces this potential upside, making it a noteworthy option for those seeking attractive investments in the consumer staples sector.



Shares of Pilgrim's Pride have risen by 13.2% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.7%. During the same period, PPC also surpassed the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500, both of which advanced 5%.

The company is currently trading above its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market sentiment and growing confidence in the company’s financial health and prospects.

Considering the stock's attractive valuation and recent stock performance, it's worthwhile to explore the key factors driving its long-term growth potential.

Decoding Pilgrim's Pride’s Growth Story

Pilgrim’s Pride leverages portfolio diversification strategies, focusing on branded offerings and strategic partnerships with key customers, to drive growth. This targeted approach refines its portfolio and creates competitive advantages. Strategic investments in U.S. and Mexican operations, including new facilities and expanded capacities, enhance operational excellence. Improved efficiencies and a favorable market for private brands boost overall performance.



Pilgrim’s Pride is benefiting from significant investments in expansion and operational efficiencies. On its recentearnings call management announced increased production at new facilities, including the Douglas facility in South Georgia, and expanded protein conversion capacity at the Sumter location to meet rising market demand. These initiatives enhance production capabilities and diversify the product mix.



Pilgrim's Pride’s foodservice distribution channel has been doing well, continuing its trend of higher volume and revenues in both commercial and non-commercial foodservice distribution subchannels in the second quarter. The commercial segment saw significant dollar growth as rising fresh wholesale prices were passed to operators, with quick-service restaurants leading the volume increase due to consumer demand for affordable meal options. Meanwhile, the non-commercial subchannel demonstrated steady growth, driven by increased business activity. This expansion highlights PPC’s effective strategies and strong market positioning in the foodservice sector.



The company is also implementing cost-cutting measures, such as optimizing operational processes and reducing grain input costs, which have improved margins and profitability. In the second quarter of 2024, PPC benefited from a 4% reduction in the cost of sales, dropping to $3.87 million, mainly due to lower grain input costs and improved operational efficiencies. This decline, along with a recovery in the commodity chicken market, enhanced financial performance, especially in key segments like Big Bird. These reductions in production expenses are vital for driving margin expansion and boosting overall profitability.

Navigating Challenges: What Could Hinder PPC’s Success?

Pilgrim's Pride has been grappling with challenges in its export business. In the second quarter of 2024, the company encountered challenges with export performance, experiencing a significant decline in volumes. The drop in export volumes, especially for bone-in and boneless dark meat, was largely due to robust domestic demand, which reduced the necessity for exports.



The ongoing import restrictions from China complicate the export landscape. To navigate these challenges, the company is focusing on monitoring bird health, domestic dark meat demand and exchange rates to identify potential export opportunities.



The company has been operating amid industry-wide challenges such as hatchability and mortality issues, leading to a reduction in headcounts. This could impact overall supply and operational efficiency. Pilgrim’s Pride faces fierce competition from peers like Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND. Changes in consumer preferences or pricing strategies by competitors may pose risks to PPC's market share.

What’s Next for PPC Investors?

In conclusion, Pilgrim's Pride demonstrates strong potential for growth, bolstered by its attractive valuation, positive stock performance, and strategic investments in operational efficiencies and market expansion. However, challenges in the export market, coupled with industry-wide issues and competitive pressures, could hinder its success moving forward. Investors should keep a close eye on how Pilgrim's Pride addresses these challenges while leveraging its strengths. Currently, PPC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

