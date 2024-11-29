Pilbara Minerals Updates Securities Issuance Plan

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited has updated its plans for a proposed issue of securities, including changes to the number of securities, escrow arrangements, and completion timetable. This development may interest investors watching the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and potential impacts on stock performance.

