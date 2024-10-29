News & Insights

Pilbara Minerals Targets Growth in Battery Materials

October 29, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited outlines its strategic focus on enhancing operational performance, maximizing the potential of its Pilgangoora asset, and expanding its presence in the battery materials supply chain. The company aims to diversify its revenue streams and become a leader in providing sustainable battery materials.

