Pilbara Minerals Positions for Growth Amidst Market Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals is poised for growth despite recent lithium price volatility, with major expansion projects progressing on time and budget. The company has strengthened its global presence by completing a lithium hydroxide facility in South Korea and announcing a significant acquisition in Brazil. Pilbara Minerals remains committed to capitalizing on the robust demand for electric vehicles and battery storage.

