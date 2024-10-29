News & Insights

Pilbara Minerals Boosts Financial Position Amid Revenue Drop

October 29, 2024 — 05:12 pm EDT

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals Limited reported a 31% drop in revenue for the September quarter, driven by a decrease in lithium prices and sales volume. Despite a 3% decrease in production and a 17% reduction in cash balance, the company has strengthened its financial position by optimizing operations and securing a new A$1B debt facility. Additionally, Pilbara Minerals is set to enhance its cash flow by approximately $200M through strategic cost reductions and operational adjustments.

