Pilbara Minerals Announces 2024 AGM, Honors Traditional Landowners

November 26, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Pilbara Minerals is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 26, recognizing the traditional custodians of the lands where its operations are based. The company continues to engage respectfully with the Whadjuk Noongar and the Nyamal and Kariyarra Peoples, key stakeholders in their operational regions.

