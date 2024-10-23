News & Insights

Stocks

Piedmont Lithium Updates on Securities Cessation

October 23, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced the cessation of several securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, impacting their restricted stock units, options, and performance rights. The conditions for these securities were not met by the deadline, leading to their expiration on October 10, 2024. This development may influence investor decisions as it affects the company’s issued capital landscape.

For further insights into AU:PLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLLTL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.