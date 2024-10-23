Piedmont Lithium Updates on Securities Cessation

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced the cessation of several securities due to the lapse of conditional rights, impacting their restricted stock units, options, and performance rights. The conditions for these securities were not met by the deadline, leading to their expiration on October 10, 2024. This development may influence investor decisions as it affects the company’s issued capital landscape.

