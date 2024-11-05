Piedmont Lithium Reduces Stake in Atlantic Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium has announced that it is no longer a substantial holder of Atlantic Lithium Limited, following a series of on-market sales and a dilution due to institutional placement. This change saw Piedmont Lithium reduce its holdings significantly over several transactions in February 2024. Investors in the financial markets might find this divestment noteworthy as it could indicate shifts in Piedmont’s strategic priorities.

