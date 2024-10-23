News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Issues New Shares Amid Strategic Moves

October 23, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced the issuance of 1,723 new ordinary fully paid securities on NASDAQ. This move, involving unquoted options and convertible securities, could signal strategic financial maneuvers aimed at boosting its market presence. Investors might find these developments intriguing as they consider the company’s growth potential.

