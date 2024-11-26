News & Insights

Piedmont Lithium Expands ASX Securities Quotation

November 26, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

Piedmont Lithium (AU:PLL) has released an update.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has announced a new application for the quotation of 238,095,300 CHESS Depositary Interests on the ASX, furthering its presence in the securities market. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance liquidity and broaden its investor base. Investors keen on the lithium sector may find this development noteworthy as it could impact trading volumes and stock performance.

