Piche Resources Unveils Promising Uranium Drilling Results

November 12, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Piche Resources Limited (AU:PR2) has released an update.

Piche Resources Limited has announced the successful completion of its Ashburton drilling program in Western Australia, revealing significant high-grade uranium intersections. The program’s results have surpassed expectations, confirming historical findings and presenting new opportunities for expanding mineralization. With uranium prices currently much higher than in past decades, Piche is poised to further explore its promising prospects in the region.

