PICC Reports Strong Premium Growth Amid Mixed Results

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China reported a robust original premiums income from January to October 2024, with PICC Property and Casualty and PICC Health showing notable growth. While motor vehicle and liability insurance drove gains for PICC P&C, PICC Health saw significant increases in first-year and short-term insurance premiums. However, PICC Life experienced a decline in single premiums, offset by a strong renewal business.

