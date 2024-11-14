News & Insights

Stocks

PICC Reports Strong Premium Growth Amid Mixed Results

November 14, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

People’s Insurance Co (Group) of China (HK:1339) has released an update.

The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China reported a robust original premiums income from January to October 2024, with PICC Property and Casualty and PICC Health showing notable growth. While motor vehicle and liability insurance drove gains for PICC P&C, PICC Health saw significant increases in first-year and short-term insurance premiums. However, PICC Life experienced a decline in single premiums, offset by a strong renewal business.

For further insights into HK:1339 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PINXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.