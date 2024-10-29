PICC Approves Dividends and Elects New Director

PICC Property & Casualty Co (HK:2328) has released an update.

PICC Property & Casualty Co announced the approval of its 2024 interim dividends and the election of Mr. Gong Xinyu as a non-executive director at its recent extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders will receive dividends amounting to RMB0.208 per share, with payments expected by December 27, 2024. This development is expected to boost investor confidence and reflect positively on the company’s stock performance.

