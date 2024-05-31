Physiomics Announces Board Reshuffle and IP Deal

Physiomics (GB:PYC) has released an update.

Physiomics PLC, a key player in mathematical modelling for therapeutic development, has announced that Dr Christophe Chassagnole will resign as Director and Chief Scientific Officer on May 31, 2024, to explore new career opportunities. He leaves behind a legacy of contributions to the company’s services and intellectual property, with a consulting agreement in place to ensure his expertise remains accessible to Physiomics. The company has also entered into an IP Licensing Agreement with Dr Chassagnole, providing it with a royalty on sales derived from licensed software and models.

