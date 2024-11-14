News & Insights

PHX Minerals issues negative response to WhiteHawk acquisition proposal

November 14, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

PHX Minerals (PHX) responded to the WhiteHawk Energy proposal to acquire PHX: “The PHX Board of Directors appreciates engagement from all stockholders to enhance stockholder value. We and PHX management continue to review opportunities that are focused on maximizing stockholder value. With respect to the WhiteHawk proposal, as we communicated to WhiteHawk, the Board of Directors of PHX believes it is in the best interest of the company’s stockholders to decline this proposal”.

