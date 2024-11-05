PHX Energy Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) has released an update.

PHX Energy Services reported a slight decline in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to reduced motor rental and equipment sales, despite a lower rig count in the US. The Canadian division also faced a revenue dip, impacted by weak natural gas prices and reduced client activity. Overall, the company experienced decreased profitability due to diminished activity in its high-margin revenue streams.

For further insights into TSE:PHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.