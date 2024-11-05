News & Insights

Stocks

PHX Energy Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 07:11 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) has released an update.

PHX Energy Services reported a slight decline in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to reduced motor rental and equipment sales, despite a lower rig count in the US. The Canadian division also faced a revenue dip, impacted by weak natural gas prices and reduced client activity. Overall, the company experienced decreased profitability due to diminished activity in its high-margin revenue streams.

For further insights into TSE:PHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.