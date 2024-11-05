PHX Energy Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) has released an update.
PHX Energy Services reported a slight decline in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024, mainly due to reduced motor rental and equipment sales, despite a lower rig count in the US. The Canadian division also faced a revenue dip, impacted by weak natural gas prices and reduced client activity. Overall, the company experienced decreased profitability due to diminished activity in its high-margin revenue streams.
