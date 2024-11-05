News & Insights

Phunware appoints Mewawalla as chairman of the board

November 05, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Phunware (PHUN) announced the appointment of Rahul Mewawalla, who has served as a director of the company since October 2021, as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. As Chairman, Mewawalla will provide guidance to the Phunware leadership team and help drive corporate strategy to accelerate expansion and innovation, which includes opportunities in generative AI, predictive analytics, and cloud-based services.

