PHSC Names Nikki Porter CEO

September 09, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PHSC announced that Nikki Porter will become CEO and an executive director with effect from 13 October 2025. Nikki has over 20 years' experience of scaling SaaS and B2B services businesses across the risk, safety and compliance sectors. She has previously held senior positions with several organisations, including Alcumus Group and BSI Group.

Nicola Coote, a co-founder of the business, will continue in her current role and on the Board until 10 October 2025, after which she will remain employed by PHSC until December 2025.

