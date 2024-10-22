PhosCo Ltd Updates on Director’s Security Interests

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has announced changes in the securities interests of Director Robin Anthony Widdup, with acquisitions of 350,000 converting notes valued at $350,000. This update reflects Widdup’s indirect interests, involving entities such as Lion Manager Pty Ltd and WWW Management Pty Ltd. Investors might find these developments significant as they reflect strategic financial movements within the company.

