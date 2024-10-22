News & Insights

Stocks

PhosCo Ltd Updates on Director’s Security Interests

October 22, 2024 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has announced changes in the securities interests of Director Robin Anthony Widdup, with acquisitions of 350,000 converting notes valued at $350,000. This update reflects Widdup’s indirect interests, involving entities such as Lion Manager Pty Ltd and WWW Management Pty Ltd. Investors might find these developments significant as they reflect strategic financial movements within the company.

For further insights into AU:PHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.