PhosCo Ltd Secures Key Permit and Strategic MOU

PhosCo Ltd has secured a major permit for the Gassaat region, including full ownership of Chaketma, and has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with the Tunisian Government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This strategic move is set to enhance PhosCo’s position in the mining sector, potentially boosting investor interest and confidence.
