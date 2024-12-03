News & Insights

PhosCo Ltd Secures Key Permit and Strategic MOU

December 03, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd has secured a major permit for the Gassaat region, including full ownership of Chaketma, and has signed a landmark memorandum of understanding with the Tunisian Government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This strategic move is set to enhance PhosCo’s position in the mining sector, potentially boosting investor interest and confidence.

