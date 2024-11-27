News & Insights

PhosCo Ltd Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 12:18 am EST

PhosCo Ltd (AU:PHO) has released an update.

PhosCo Ltd successfully carried all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the approval of share issues to directors and granting performance rights. Investors can look forward to a detailed presentation soon regarding the Gassaat phosphate permit and partnerships with the Tunisian Government and EBRD. This strategic move signals potential growth opportunities, making PhosCo a stock to watch.

