Phoenix Group Names New Risk Committee Chair

December 04, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced a leadership change in its Risk Committee, with Mark Gregory set to replace John Pollock as Chair, pending regulatory approval. Gregory, who has been an Independent Non-Executive Director since April 2023, brings extensive experience from his role at Direct Line Insurance Group. John Pollock will retire from the Board at the end of December after over eight years of service.

