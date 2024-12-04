Phoenix Group Names New Risk Committee Chair

Phoenix Group Holdings (GB:PHNX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Phoenix Group Holdings has announced a leadership change in its Risk Committee, with Mark Gregory set to replace John Pollock as Chair, pending regulatory approval. Gregory, who has been an Independent Non-Executive Director since April 2023, brings extensive experience from his role at Direct Line Insurance Group. John Pollock will retire from the Board at the end of December after over eight years of service.

For further insights into GB:PHNX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.