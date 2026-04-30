PHINIA Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - PHINIA Inc. (PHIN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $37 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $26 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PHINIA Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $878 million from $796 million last year.

PHINIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37 Mln. vs. $26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $878 Mln vs. $796 Mln last year.

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