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PHINIA To Buy Stoba Group

June 30, 2026 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PHINIA Inc. (PHIN), a provider of fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy stoba Group, a German specialist in high-precision components, systems, and customized manufacturing solutions.

Brady Ericson, CEO of PHINIA, said: "The stoba Group is a well-established supplier within PHINIA's ecosystem, and the acquisition marks an important step in enhancing PHINIA's supply chain resilience and product portfolio. The stoba Group brings to PHINIA high-precision engineering and advanced manufacturing expertise."

The proposed transaction, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, is anticipated to be funded through cash on hand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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