Philly Shipyard Faces Legal Hurdles Amid Ongoing Projects

Philly Shipyard ASA is navigating legal challenges as Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company seeks injunctive relief concerning a project plan, yet production on multiple vessels continues. Meanwhile, the anticipated deal with Hanwha is expected to close by the end of Q4 2024. Philly Shipyard, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, is known for its expertise in building oceangoing merchant vessels.

