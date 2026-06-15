Phillips 66 Takes Over #143 Spot From Colgate-Palmolive

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) has taken over the #143 spot from Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Phillips 66 versus Colgate-Palmolive Co. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PSX plotted in blue; CL plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PSX vs. CL:

PSX is currently trading down about 3.4%, while CL is up about 0.1% midday Monday.

Favorites »

Further PSX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.