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Phillips 66 Takes Over #143 Spot From Colgate-Palmolive

June 15, 2026 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) has taken over the #143 spot from Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Phillips 66 versus Colgate-Palmolive Co. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (PSX plotted in blue; CL plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of PSX vs. CL:

PSX,CL Relative Performance Chart

PSX is currently trading down about 3.4%, while CL is up about 0.1% midday Monday.

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Further PSX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PSX
CL

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