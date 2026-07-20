Is Phillips 66 Positioned to Return Capital to Its Shareholders?

Phillips 66 PSX is a premier refiner in the energy sector, generating revenues by processing diverse feedstocks into finished goods. Since 2012, the company has returned approximately $46 billion to its shareholders, comprising $26 billion in share repurchases and $20 billion in dividends while delivering a 15% annual dividend growth rate. In the first quarter of 2026, PSX returned $778 million, including $509 million in dividends and $269 million in buybacks and increasing its quarterly dividend by 7%.

These distributions highlight Phillips 66’s commitment to building long-term shareholder value. PSX expects to continue returning more than 50% of net operating cash flow (excluding working capital) to shareholders along with maintaining a secure and growing dividend. Its Midstream business is expected to fully fund dividends and sustaining capital, while cash flows generated from Refining, Chemicals, and Marketing and Specialties business are projected to support buybacks and growth investments.

Phillips 66 expects operating cash flow to exceed $9 billion in 2027, enabling an anticipated shareholder distribution yield of 7.5%, including 3.1% from dividends and 4.5% from share repurchases. This strong cash-generation outlook is underpinned by disciplined investments in high-return sanctioned projects, including gas plant expansions, refining upgrades and petrochemical capacity additions across its integrated value chain. By combining strategic growth investments with robust cash flows, PSX is well-positioned to sustain dividend growth, execute share repurchases and deliver long-term shareholder value.

Do Valero & Marathon Petroleum Reward Their Shareholders?

Two refiners that have consistently prioritized shareholder returns are Valero Energy VLO and Marathon Petroleum MPC.

Valero has maintained regular dividend increases and substantial share repurchases, steadily increasing its annual dividend from 65 cents per share in 2012 to an annualized equivalent of $4.08 in 2026. Since 2021, VLO has returned $42.4 billion to its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, fueled by strong free cash flow generated from its refining and renewable diesel businesses.

Marathon Petroleum has also returned significant capital through dividends and aggressive share buybacks, backed by robust refining earnings and cash distributions from its midstream interests. In the first quarter of 2026, MPC strengthened its shareholder returns by distributing $1 billion of capital and authorizing an additional $5 billion in share repurchases. These actions highlight MPC's focus on disciplined capital allocation and long-term shareholder value enhancement.

VLO and MPC continue to emphasize disciplined capital allocation, making shareholder returns a key pillar of their long-term strategies.

PSX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Phillips 66's shares have gained 64.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 55.4% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PSX trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 14.31X. This is above the broader industry average of 6.16X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSX's 2026 earnings has seen upward revisions over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PSX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.