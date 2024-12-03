Phillips 66 Adjusts Stake in Novonix Limited

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.
Phillips 66 Company (P66) has reduced its voting power in Novonix Limited from 16.16% to 13.75% due to the dilution effect following Novonix’s issuance of new shares to investors. This change reflects P66’s evolving stake in the company as Novonix expands its shareholder base through institutional placements.
