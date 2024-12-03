Phillips 66 Adjusts Stake in Novonix Limited

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Phillips 66 Company (P66) has reduced its voting power in Novonix Limited from 16.16% to 13.75% due to the dilution effect following Novonix’s issuance of new shares to investors. This change reflects P66’s evolving stake in the company as Novonix expands its shareholder base through institutional placements.

For further insights into AU:NVX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.