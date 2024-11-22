News & Insights

Phillips 66 accussed of violating Clean Water Act, NY Times reports

November 22, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

A federal grand jury indicted Phillips 66 (PSX) on charges of violating the Clean Water Act by dumping almost 800,000 gallons of contaminated waste into the Los Angeles County sewer system and failing to report the incident, Cade Metz of The New York Times reports. The company was charged with having released wastewater with excessive amounts of oil and grease from a refinery in California in 2020 and 2021, the Times said, citing the Justic Department. The company faces up to five years of probation for each of 6 counts and a maximum of $2.4M in mines.

