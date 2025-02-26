Philips Launches SmartSpeed Precise MRI Tech

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Wednesday announced that it has introduced SmartSpeed Precise, an advanced MRI solution powered by dual-AI engines, at the 2025 European Congress of Radiology.

This technology accelerates scan times by up to three times while improving image sharpness by 80 percent, enhancing diagnostic accuracy across Philips' MR systems.

The company also unveiled MR Workspace R12, featuring an AI-powered, zero-click workflow that automates 80 percent of MR procedures, improving efficiency and patient throughput.

Additionally, Philips debuted its helium-free 1.5T BlueSeal MR scanner in Europe, which reduces environmental impact by eliminating helium refills and lowering energy consumption.

PHG is currently trading at $26.84, up 2.89 percent or $0.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

