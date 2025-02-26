News & Insights

Markets
PHG

Philips Launches SmartSpeed Precise MRI Tech

February 26, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Wednesday announced that it has introduced SmartSpeed Precise, an advanced MRI solution powered by dual-AI engines, at the 2025 European Congress of Radiology.

This technology accelerates scan times by up to three times while improving image sharpness by 80 percent, enhancing diagnostic accuracy across Philips' MR systems.

The company also unveiled MR Workspace R12, featuring an AI-powered, zero-click workflow that automates 80 percent of MR procedures, improving efficiency and patient throughput.

Additionally, Philips debuted its helium-free 1.5T BlueSeal MR scanner in Europe, which reduces environmental impact by eliminating helium refills and lowering energy consumption.

PHG is currently trading at $26.84, up 2.89 percent or $0.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.