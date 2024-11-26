Philips expands strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Philips (PHG) announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, to offer Philips’ integrated diagnostics portfolio in the cloud, including radiology, digital pathology, cardiology and AI advanced visualization solutions. The collaboration aims to unify diagnostic workflows, improving access to insights and driving better outcomes across clinical specialties. Philips has already transitioned over 150 sites across North America and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS and is building on its collaboration with AWS to accelerate the migration of health systems to the cloud, and will expand to include customer cloud migrations in Europe.

