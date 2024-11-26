News & Insights

Stocks
AMZN

Philips expands strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

November 26, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Philips (PHG) announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services, or AWS, to offer Philips’ integrated diagnostics portfolio in the cloud, including radiology, digital pathology, cardiology and AI advanced visualization solutions. The collaboration aims to unify diagnostic workflows, improving access to insights and driving better outcomes across clinical specialties. Philips has already transitioned over 150 sites across North America and Latin America to Philips HealthSuite Imaging on AWS and is building on its collaboration with AWS to accelerate the migration of health systems to the cloud, and will expand to include customer cloud migrations in Europe.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PHG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
PHG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.