Philip Morris Intl Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Philip Morris Intl. Our analysis of options history for Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,041,519, and 8 were calls, valued at $480,870.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Philip Morris Intl's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Philip Morris Intl's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.2 $6.6 $7.15 $115.00 $107.2K 1.4K 155 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $0.25 $0.2 $0.25 $119.00 $95.1K 143 6.4K PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $22.1 $22.0 $22.0 $100.00 $88.0K 699 40 PM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.9 $5.7 $5.7 $125.00 $72.9K 2 0 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $125.00 $68.6K 6.3K 530

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Philip Morris Intl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Philip Morris Intl's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,810,769, with PM's price down by -0.5%, positioned at $119.55. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $130.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

